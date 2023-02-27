Coinbase suspenderá trading de Binance USD porque no cumple con los estándares de cotización
La suspensión afectará a Coinbase.com, Coinbase Pro, Coinbase Exchange y Coinbase Prime.
Coinbase suspenderá el trading de Binance USD (BUSD) a partir del 13 de marzo dado que la stablecoin no cumple con los estándares de cotización, anunció el lunes el exchange de criptomonedas de Estados Unidos a través de un tuit.
Read this article in English.
“Nuestra decisión de suspender el trading de BUSD se basa en nuestros propios procesos internos de control y revisión”, dijo un vocero a CoinDesk. “Al revisar la stablecoin BUSD, determinamos que ya no cumple con nuestros estándares de cotización, por lo que será suspendida”.
La suspensión afectará a Coinbase.com, Coinbase Pro, Coinbase Exchange y Coinbase Prime. Coinbase aseguró que los usuarios podrán seguir teniendo acceso a sus fondos de BUSD y retirarlos en cualquier momento.
Sigue a CoinDesk en Español.
Luego de conocerse la noticia, binance coin (BNB), el token del exchange Binance, cayó 1% y cotizaba a US$302,57 al momento de publicación.
Este artículo fue traducido por Natalia Paulovsky.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.