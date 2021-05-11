Ebay is allowing the sale of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for digital collectibles such as trading cards, images and video clips on its platform, according to Reuters.
- The report comes less than two weeks after CEO Jamie Iannone told CNBC that eBay was looking at how to get into NFTs.
- “We are excited about the underlying capabilities and how blockchain-driven collectibles bring trust and authenticity, key components of a marketplace, to the digital space,” an eBay spokeswoman told CoinDesk at the time.
Read more: EBay CEO Hints at Crypto Payments, NFT Sales
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.