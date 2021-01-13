Asset management firm Arca has announced Wednesday the closure of a $10 million Series A round of funding led by RRE Ventures.

  • In an announcement, the company said it will use the funding to continue to prioritize creating the infrastructure and navigate the legal and regulatory footing needed to offer better products.
  • Funding was led by RRE Ventures with Alex Tisch, the president of Loews Hotels & Co, and a group of financiers led by Littlebanc Advisors also participating.
  • Going forward, James Robinson, founder of RRE Ventures will join Arca’s advisory board and will contribute to Arca’s product development and distribution efforts.

