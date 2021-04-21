Deutsche Boerse will de-list Coinbase Global (COIN.O) shares from its Xetra market and the Frankfurt stock exchange by the end of Friday until further notice.
- Missing reference data was cited by Deutsche Boerse as the reason for this de-listing, Reuters reported Wednesday.
- An incorrect legal entity identifier (LEI) code was used when COIN.O began trading on Deutsche Boerse’s platforms.
- Deutsche Boerse said the de-listing will apply until further notice.
- The crypto exchange can resume trading on its exchanges only by the issuer applying for an LEI.
- "We're aware of an administrative error that has made it necessary for Coinbase to resubmit certain documentation to certain European stock exchanges," a Coinbase spokesperon told CoinDesk. "There have been no interruptions to trading of Coinbase stock at this time. We are working to resolve this as quickly as possible."
See also: Litecoin ETC to List on Deutsche Boerse
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.