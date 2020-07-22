A primer on DeFi and yield farming. We’ll also cover liquidity mining, automated market making plus the other terms shaping this brave new world.

Today on the Brief:

U.S. forces China’s Houston consulate to close

U.S. previously-owned housing market grows 20.7% May to June

Insider stock selling reaches record levels

DeFi and Yield Farming, Simplified

Today’s episode of The Breakdown is a primer for anyone who has lost track of the terminology surrounding decentralized finance. In it, NLW goes over:

DeFi’s background and origins

Market making in a traditional context

Automated market making

How liquidity mining incentivizes economic participation

How decentralized exchanges differ from centralized exchanges

What “yield farming” actually means

Why we shouldn’t be concerned about the Yield Farming bubble