David Silver, a securities fraud and investment loss attorney known for pursuing lawsuits against cryptocurrency exchanges in the United States, has joined Coinfirm, the blockchain analytics and anti-money laundering platform company.
The London-based Coinfirm announced Silver’s appointment to its board of directors in the U.S. on Thursday, saying the co-founder of the Silver Miller law firm will help defrauded investors recover their wrongfully taken cryptocurrencies.
- According to the announcement, Silver’s interaction with crypto litigation started in 2014 when his law firm filed a lawsuit against cryptocurrency exchange Project Investors, Inc. d/b/a Cryptsy. He has since been involved in numerous litigations and arbitrations with platforms including Coinbase, Kraken and Xapo among others.
- In a 2018 op-ed for CoinDesk, Silver said he enjoys filing lawsuits against exchanges because of his love for digital assets such as bitcoin.
- “I’ve been crazy about [crypto] for longer than you’ve known [about it]. And I’ll keep poking [it] with a stick. That’s how I show my love,” said Silver in the op-ed, paraphrasing a quote from the fictional character Amy Gardner on the TV show "The West Wing."
