Dapper Labs, the team behind popular non-fungible token (NFT) game CryptoKitties, announced Tuesday it will release two cat characters inspired by the rock band Muse under its partnership with the Warner Music Group.

According to a press statement emailed to CoinDesk, the two digital cats, one of which will be signed by band members, are inspired by Muse’s album “Simulation Theory,” which was released in November 2018.