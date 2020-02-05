For early access before our regular noon Eastern Time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica or RSS.

Today's news:

Bitcoin Sees Bull Revival as Price Bounces Above $9.4K

Galaxy's Novogratz: XRP Will 'Underperform Immensely Again This Year'

Ethereum Incubator ConsenSys Slashes Headcount 14% in Latest Strategic Shift

Iowa Caucus App Fiasco Shows Need for Open Source Transparency

LISTEN: What Sex Workers Want From Crypto

For early access before our regular noon Eastern Time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica or RSS.

Read more about...

PodcastsMarkets Daily
Disclosure Read More

The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.