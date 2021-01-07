Digital asset manager Grayscale Investments has named Michael Sonnenshein, currently the firm’s managing director, as CEO.

  • Sonnenshein has been with Grayscale for seven years and will now take over the CEO role from Grayscale’s founder, Barry Silbert, according to an announcement Thursday.
  • Prior to his time at Grayscale, Sonnenshein held roles at JPMorgan, Barclays, and Bank of America.
  • Grayscale's AUM has grown from $2 billion at the start of 2020 to over $20 billion today – making it one of the fastest-growing asset managers of all time, said Silbert.
  • Silbert will continue as CEO of Grayscale’s parent company, Digital Currency Group. CoinDesk is also a subsidiary of DCG.
  • As CEO, Sonnenshein is expected to guide Grayscale's strategic direction and help scale the business. 
  • As part of that effort, the company expects to double its staff in 2021, as well as roll out new investment products.

Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.