DAO Maker, a fundraising platform for upcoming crypto projects that has no relation to the more widely known MakerDAO, was exploited Thursday, resulting in a loss of more than $7 million, according to China-based blockchain security analysis firm PeckShield.
- A total amount of 7,376,245 USDC was transferred from an Ethereum address associated with the DAO Maker attacker to decentralized exchange Uniswap in exchange for 2,261 ether, according to PeckShield.
- The attacker was able to access DAO Maker's balance by taking advantage of a bug on DAO Maker's contract, said a spokesperson from PeckShield.
- The exploit came just a day after cross-chain DeFi site Poly Network was hacked for losses of over $600 million, the largest hack in decentralized finance (DeFi) to date.
In a Twitter thread, the DAO Maker team said 5,521 users were affected, with the average user losing $1,250.
“Blockchain forensics company CipherBlade is already investigating, and exchanges blocked the hackers’ wallet,” DAO Maker tweeted.
A compensation plan is in the works, the project said.
UPDATE (Aug. 12, 14:04 UTC): Adds comments from DAO Maker’s Twitter feed.
