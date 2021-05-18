London-based cryptocurrency custody firm Copper has raised $50 million in Series B funding.

Announced Tuesday, the funding was co-led by Dawn Capital and Target Global, and included Illuminate Financial Management as well as existing investors LocalGlobe and MMC Ventures.

Dawn Capital and Target Global led Copper’s Series A funding in February 2020, bringing total capital raised to date to $60 million.

The safekeeping of digital assets is a crucial component for large or traditional institutions looking to enter the cryptocurrency space and specialist crypto custodians have become desirable entities, evidenced by a slew of recent acquisitions and partnerships.

Copper’s muscular raise broadly reflects the bull run that has been happening across the cryptocurrency industry in the last several months.

“We have seen revenue and client growth tripling in the course of around the quarter, and meeting that demand has created some challenges, but in a good way,” said Copper CEO Dmitry Tokarev in an interview. “We are involved in a lot of conversations with financial institutions, with something like 84 NDAs [non-disclosure agreements] in place.”

Tokarev said Copper currently has some 200 staff and plans to double that number over the next 18 months or so.