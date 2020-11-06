A group of central banks says the coronavirus pandemic is a driving force behind growing interest in national digital currencies.
- Governors of 26 central banks met in Russia to discuss the pandemic and its financial ramifications, according to a news release from the Bank of Russia on Friday.
- The "Central Bank Governors’ Club," including institutions from the Central Asia, the Black Sea region and the Balkans, said the pandemic has brought growth to e-commerce and digital settlement technologies.
- As a result, that is one of the reasons financial regulators are increasingly interested in central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).
- Before launching a CBDC, however, a central bank should assess the impact it would have on monetary policy and financial stability, and after that develop procedures to "avoid and mitigate cyber risks," the group agreed.
- Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina, who also chaired the meeting, recently said her central bank's fledgling digital ruble project was "promising" and that a pilot scheme was likely late next year.
- The group further said the economic crisis brought by COVID-19 will have "far-reaching global implications," including a higher debt burden and "financial vulnerability."
- Representatives from the International Monetary Fund, the World Economic Forum and the Bank for International Settlements were also present at the meeting.
