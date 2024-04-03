Far Out Sci-Fi Ideas Inspired by New Ethereum Token Designs

“Kenshi” is an open-ended game I enjoy. Players can trade goods between different cities to earn money, but the desert between cities is dangerous. In such situations, players can go to a tavern, hire mercenaries and pay NPCs [non-playable characters] to escort the caravan. In traditional games, these NPCs are not real people, but part of the game itself. Because they are not real people, everything in the game, except the players, has no growth potential. Eventually, the real players will complete all tasks and leave the game.