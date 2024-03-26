The Good, the Bad and the Ugly of Airdrop 'Points'

Liquidity mining was pioneered by Compound, a move which kicked off the “DeFi Summer” of 2020. Lending and borrowing on Compound was incentivized via COMP tokens. Soon, a dozen projects offered similar incentives with their own twist. One of them, Sushiswap, incentivized liquidity provisioning (LP) positions with its own token, SUSHI, to “vampire attack” Uniswap, which hadn’t yet launched its own governance token. This pressured Uniswap to launch UNI, which it did with a retroactive airdrop for early users. (Some joked it was the "stimulus for Ethereum" since it was bigger than a COVID stimulus check.)