How Bitcoin Mining Has Changed Since the Last Halving

As block subsidies become scarcer, the importance of strategy and economies of scale intensifies, leading us to an increased activity in M&A. The landscape of miners, both public and private, might look very different in one year’s time. This trend began during the last bear market as some miners confronted challenging financial circumstances that others could scoop up. Additionally, this strategy acted as a response to a change in miners’ tolerance for counterparty risk. The previous cycle provided valuable lessons for the whole industry on counterparty risk.