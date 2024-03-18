Where Is Nayib Bukele Actually Storing El Salvador's Bitcoin?
Last week, the sats stacking president of the "Land of Many Volcanoes" announced he was moving thousands of the country's BTC into a bitcoin "piggy bank."
"We've decided to transfer a big chunk of our Bitcoin to a cold wallet, and store that cold wallet in a physical vault within our national territory," President Nayib Bukele, who made history by declaring bitcoin legal tender in September of 2021, said Thursday on X. With something like $400 million in bitcoins at stake, the mind reels with the possibilities of what just he means.
This comic is part of CoinDesk’s “Future of Bitcoin” package published to coincide with the fourth Bitcoin “halving” in April 2024. Lina Seiche is the creator (mommy) of The Little HODLer, one of the world’s most popular Bitcoin merchandise brands.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.