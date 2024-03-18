Bitcoin
Features

Where Is Nayib Bukele Actually Storing El Salvador's Bitcoin?

Last week, the sats stacking president of the "Land of Many Volcanoes" announced he was moving thousands of the country's BTC into a bitcoin "piggy bank."

By Lina Seiche
AccessTimeIconMar 18, 2024 at 3:26 p.m. UTC
Updated Mar 18, 2024 at 3:28 p.m. UTC
San Salvador, El Salvador (Oswaldo Martinez/Unsplash, modified by CoinDesk)

"We've decided to transfer a big chunk of our Bitcoin to a cold wallet, and store that cold wallet in a physical vault within our national territory," President Nayib Bukele, who made history by declaring bitcoin legal tender in September of 2021, said Thursday on X. With something like $400 million in bitcoins at stake, the mind reels with the possibilities of what just he means.

(Lina Seiche/The Little HODLer)
(Lina Seiche/The Little HODLer)

This comic is part of CoinDesk’s “Future of Bitcoin” package published to coincide with the fourth Bitcoin “halving” in April 2024. Lina Seiche is the creator (mommy) of The Little HODLer, one of the world’s most popular Bitcoin merchandise brands.

Edited by Daniel Kuhn.

Lina Seiche
Lina Seiche

Lina Seiche is the creator (mommy) of The Little HODLer, one of the world's most popular Bitcoin merchandise brands.

