The Catch-22 of U.S. Crypto Regulation

SEC Chair Gary Gensler often says that registering with the SEC to comply with securities regulation is straightforward, “it’s just a form on our website.” And crypto issuers and exchanges “are just choosing not to do it” despite knowing how to do it. The SEC chair makes it sound like crypto firms have been unreasonably (if not unlawfully) stubborn in not filing the required registrations in the face of a welcoming SEC. This characterization hides a catch.