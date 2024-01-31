Time to End Craig Wright’s Harassment Campaign Against Bitcoin Devs

Next week, starting Feb. 5, this case will finally go to trial. But the trial is about much more than just debunking Wright's delusions of grandeur. COPA is committed to stand up to bullies like Wright whose intention has been to “personally hunt every dev[eloper] until they are broke, bankrupt and alone.” It is time to put an end to his campaign against the heart of our industry, and set the record straight that Wright is not Satoshi and therefore can’t stall progress with false IP claims.