Which Is the Best Self-Custody Lightning Wallet?

I used a Lightning payment to open a channel on all wallets, except for Blixt, as I only found the on-chain option there (except for liquidity providers). Seemingly, Blixt is opening the channel with a second on-chain transaction while the other wallets conceal that second transaction somehow, because the channel opened immediately after the first transaction confirmation. Not with Blixt: I sent the first transaction and the confirmation took some hours, it was evening already, so I had to leave the friend's house. As soon as it was confirmed, Blixt carried out the second on-chain transaction, which took again several hours because the mempool was full. When the second transaction was confirmed I was back in the house where I'm living, with internet speed only around 3 Mbps download, 0.26 upload and a Ping over 300ms. Blixt wasn't able to open the channel in these circumstances . I needed to go back to my friend's house to finish the channel opening. It's hard to say how other wallets would have performed under these conditions.