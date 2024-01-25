How to Make Money Buying Art: Advice From Art Market Economist Magnus Resch

The introduction of blockchain technology and the various ways of using it has the potential to change the art market in a way that could not be accomplished otherwise. The convergence of digital art, crypto money and blockchain technology will bring about a profound structural shift in the art ecosystem. Collectors won’t buy if a work is not registered on the blockchain. Artists will exert more control over their work and earn royalties from resales. More collectors will populate a transparent market. And the art market will become more regulated — for the better. This won't happen immediately, and initially, other luxury industries need to adopt it. The art market usually follows rather than taking the lead as a first mover.