7 Real World Asset Trends in 2024 That Will Unlock the Future of Finance

Blockchain technology is reshaping the way banks handle tokenized deposits and wholesale settlements. While a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) may not be a pressing issue to solve in the U.S., especially if private issuers can be regulated at Federal or state levels, several banks are experimenting on blockchain technologies on tokenized deposits and wholesale intra or inter-bank settlements. Pilots by industry giants like Citi and J.P. Morgan Chase demonstrate the potential for instantaneous cross-border transactions. This area will continue to expand in the coming months, enhancing efficiency in global finance.