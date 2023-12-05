Why Are People Spreading Falsehoods About Bitcoin’s Water Use?

Like I said above, it’s up to all of us now to fight back on this. It shouldn’t be hard, in that facts are on our side. It will require a lot of effort, though. As we have unfortunately seen over the past few years, the disinformation machine is increasingly powerful, in crypto and many other areas. It’s a worthy struggle, though, not just for Bitcoin but also for science and a pushback against what increasingly looks like a post-truth media environment.