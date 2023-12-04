P1A: Refik Anadol Explores 'Boundaries of Creativity'

When we look out the era of fast-consumed society there are certain repeating elements we see like "hype" and many cultures just like NFTs, becoming a stone rock solid in different shifting waves coming with it. I believe rise of bull market of NFT's got a great attention to our world even myself got involved in the first wave of this adventure – the fall down proved us the ancient rules of "survival of the fittest" funny how it works on diverse diciplines being buit including in the NFT environment as well. I say the people who is ager the build this discipline of digital art together has nothing to worry about!