COP28 and Bitcoin: The Beginning of a Beautiful Friendship?

The chair of the event is Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber. He is also CEO of the state oil company ADNOC, which is expected to boost its oil production next year after the recent upward revision of the UAE OPEC+ quota. ADNOC has also been aggressively expanding its international fossil fuel interests. I do believe that an oil executive is better placed to get other oil executives to listen, and ADNOC is working on diversifying its revenue streams. But it’s a stretch to ask us to believe there is no conflict of interest here. Indeed, leaked documents have revealed that the UAE was planning to use its position as host country to discuss oil and gas deals with more than a dozen countries.