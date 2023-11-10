Liquidity Trends Suggest 'Uptober' Could Be the Start of a New Crypto Bull Run

Trade volume recovery in BTC and ETH, the most watched liquidity metric, is eye-catching. Two of the top-15 trading volume days since the market top two years ago were recorded during this recent rally. And most of the other high-volume days happened as dramatic company failures were taking place in 2022, or as several mid-sized U.S. banks got into difficulty in March 2023. BTC Spot volumes, which until September were breaking three-year lows, have steeply recovered and are now approaching six-month highs.