SBF vs. ETF: Get Rich Quick vs. Get Rich Slowly

However, Sam Bankman-Fried was never a true crypto person. He told multiple interviewers that he was an effective altruist, whose main goal was to earn as much money as he could in order to give it away. (Now it seems, through this trial, at least the government alleges that his goal appears to have been slightly different: to take as much money as he could in order to invest it, wield influence and power, and buy real estate.)