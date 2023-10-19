What Crypto Can Learn From Regulatory Overhauls at PayPal, Robinhood and Revolut

This authentication requirement can be correlated to the use of hardware wallets in web3 that has an added layer of security before transactions are processed. Only individuals possessing the physical device are able to approve transactions. A simple analogy would be how one-time-passwords (OTP) are sent to mobile devices for Web2 payments. This stands in contrast to “hot” wallets that are connected to the internet and can be accessed virtually by anyone and anywhere around the world. Regulation that helps streamline this verification process for transactions could potentially help garner ease of use and further adoption. This would help strengthen the credibility of the Web3 ecosystem as platforms’ accessibility improves as a result.