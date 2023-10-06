Michael Lewis' SBF Biography Will Confuse People About Crypto

Cut to Michael Lewis on Monday’s “60 Minutes” on CBS describing his first meeting with SBF, the result of a friend who was considering investing in FTX asking the bestselling nonfiction author to “evaluate his character” (reminder to self: do not ask Michael Lewis for investment advice). Awestruck after a hike with SBF in the Berkeley Hills, Lewis spots an opportunity for himself to document SBF’s life. Lo and behold, SBF agrees, and after “two years speaking for countless hours,” Lewis comes in hot with a real knee slapper: How is it that in an industry where people don’t trust banks or governments, they trust FTX with all that money? That’s hilarious! Lewis and CBS casually conflate FTX with crypto, and custodial CeFi with DeFi, which was created and successfully functions today to combat this exact problem in CeFi of lack of control over one’s own assets.