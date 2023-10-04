Sam Bankman-Fried Shouldn’t Have Cut His Hair

Impressions matter and by turning up as a contrite teen who hotwired a car, SBF perhaps does himself more harm than good. His defense strategy rests on the idea that he was out of his depth, a callow youngster over-influenced by svengalis around him. His lawyers are employing (or trying to employ) a blame-the-lawyers ("advice-of-counsel") defense, saying that SBF’s actions were a function of other people’s bad advice. Given that, he would be better emphasizing incompetence, rather than presenting himself as a would-be vice president of operations.