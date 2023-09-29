Opposing Centralization in Ethereum Staking

The other side would say that Lido is detrimental to the decentralization of the chain, because it refuses to artificially cap its staking dominance and that its rapid monopolistic growth is uncooperative with researchers while they figure out a "coded in" way to deal with the design flaw that has allowed a single entity to grow to manage one-third of all staked ETH. Further, those 38 operators are still managed by one entity: the Lido DAO, where decisions are usually made by just two wallets.