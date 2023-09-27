ETH Staking Has a Bright Future, Despite Regulatory Uncertainty

Compensation for staking is not determined by validators but comes directly from the Ethereum network and consists of consensus rewards and transaction fees. Additionally, neither validators nor the Ethereum network have ability to move or rehypothecate (i.e. reinvest) staked assets. If validators make an honest mistake, like not maintaining internet uptime, the 32 ETH they deposited will most likely be returned without penalty. If they run malicious software to try to attack the network, their 32 ETH deposit will be penalized. Simply put, bad actors will be punished but less sophisticated or apathetic actors will not.