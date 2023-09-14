The Inanity of the SEC 'Stoner Cat' Action

It’s possible that Stoner Cats spiked not because of anything rational, but simply because the SEC happened to shine a floodlight on a project that the world otherwise has forgotten about. And boy to do those floodlights feel warm in the crypto winter. Crypto trading has always been about “crowd psychology,” with the most important element just getting attention. (This also explains the mechanics behind Stoner Cats, which somehow got people to pay $800 for an NFT token that unlocks six episodes of a Seth McFarlane web series.)