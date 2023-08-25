Jackson Hole: Where Fed Policy Is Decided on the Fly

This is one of the most interesting times to be alive for anyone with an interest in economics, because it’s a moment where the world’s most important banker has never been in such a deferential position to fate. His decisions still matter. Raising rates increases the cost of living across the country and world: it makes mortgages costlier and cars more expensive. Powell's team determines whether in aggregate the American Male will buy that new rec vehicle, or hold off for another year.