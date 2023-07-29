AWS-Reliant Blockchains Won’t Bring Transparency to AI

A completely/fully decentralized blockchain, such as The Internet Computer (ICP), the network I helped build that offers compute power matching or exceeding Web2 cloud servers, will allow AI models to be run entirely inside of smart contracts. This will make the training parameters and inputs that make large language models both open source and tamper-proof. To enable AI integration on the blockchain, we need blockchains capable of processing data at speeds comparable to Web2 clouds, which can only come from full decentralization.