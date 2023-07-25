Bitcoin Is on the Ballot in 2024

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies receive a significant amount of attention from the press compared to other industries, and press is vital for the success of any political candidate. As a result, many politicians are taking strong stances on crypto policy, one way or the other, because it can boost their public profile. Senator JD Vance (R-Ohio), for example, won his first term in 2022, in part, by positioning himself as a pro-Bitcoin candidate. Moreover, in the 2022 New York Governor’s race (the closest one in decades), both Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin were asked during their first public debate to share their views on Bitcoin and Bitcoin data centers – a topic never raised in previous election years. It’s clear that, whatever the political viewpoint, Bitcoin is becoming an increasingly important election issue.