Hollywood’s Angry Creators Show Why Web3 Is Needed

Now that we’ve gotten beyond the speculative madness around collectible digital rocks, wildly inflated art and monkey pics, a new breed of innovators is directly tying NFTs and related technology to regular content production. The strategies are not about pumping a limited number of “rare” NFTs in the hope they’ll “moon,” but rather using these unique assets as an access key for fans to unlock added value from their engagement with the content. It’s about connecting creators with their audience, adding value, fostering a sense of shared interest and ownership.