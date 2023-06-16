Coinbase Policy Chief Shirzad Squares Off With SEC Enforcement Director Grewal

“The normal dynamic in Washington [D.C.] is that when the constitutional branches of government are [acting], typically regulators will step back and let the political branches figure it out,” said Shirzad. “It’s not typical that you’ll see congressional action moving in earnest, and not just a government department, but a regulatory agency, rush in to redefine facts on the ground to get ahead of that. I don’t know if that’s happening here … but if that were happening, it would be unusual.”