Regulators Should Not 'Front-Run' Congress on Stablecoins

It is clear the SEC views at least some payment stablecoins as securities, and that it could soon take enforcement action against them. While some stablecoin arrangements arguably meet the definition of an enumerated category of a security such as an “investment contract” under the Howey test or a “note” under the Reves test, payment stablecoins do not. Put simply, holders of payment stablecoins are not motivated by an expectation of profit, a necessary requirement under Howey, and a key factor of a multi-part balancing test under Reves. Payment stablecoins typically do not pay interest and are used like cash. Similarly, being fully-backed and used for non-investment purposes rebuts the presumption that payment stablecoins are notes under the Reves test.