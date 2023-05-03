Can CBDCs, Tokenized Deposits, Stablecoins and DeFi Coexist?

In summary, the market environment continues to be fluid, and there is no clear winner on either side. Ultimately, the coexistence of CBDCs, tokenized deposits and stablecoins hinges on striking the right balance to meet customers' needs and ensuring trust in their redemption as payment transactions. This coexistence should be driven by application, with central banks continuing to dictate monetary policies and issue money while relying on private regulated entities, such as banks, for distribution to the public.