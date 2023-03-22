In Defense of a Digital Dollar

There are good arguments about the risks of such centralization in digital payments, and privacy is the right concern to have. So is financial stability, monetary sovereignty and the lack of regulatory alignment on a host of consumer protection and KYC/AML standards. But these challenges can be addressed, and the best way of doing so is more experimentation and less hesitation. There is a noticeable absence in American experimentation with CBDC design, which has created a vacuum when it comes to international technical and regulatory standards. We are looking at a serious risk of greater fragmentation in international payments due to proliferation of CBDC models that cannot talk to each other. And, this vacuum in a global model for CBDC has the potential for the replication of China’s model around the world, which has been in pilot stage since 2020.