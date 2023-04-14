AI Boosters Would Sacrifice Humanity for a Simulacra - as Long as They're in Control

Some may be surprised I include Yudkowsky with pro-AI forces. Yudkowsky is the leader of an “AI Safety” movement that grew out of his “rationalist” blog LessWrong, and argues AI may potentially take over the world and destroy humanity. The validity of those ideas is up for debate, but the important thing here is that Yudkowsy and his so-called rationalist peers don’t oppose artificial intelligence. The Yudkowskyites believe AI can bring about a utopia (again, a utopia they would be in charge of) but that it carries serious risks. They are fundamentally AI advocates dressed in skeptics’ clothing.