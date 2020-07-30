Coda protocol’s disappearing blockchain is still in the testnet phase, but the O(1) Labs-led project has already garnered a substantial following.
- O(1) Labs Head of Product Bijan Shahrokhi told CoinDesk the project has grown its member-base 1,200% since unveiling its testnet for a protocol that cuts down blockchain size using recursive zk-SNARKs exactly one year ago today.
- Those 850 users are scattered among 28 different countries, including Russia, Germany, the U.S., China and South Korea, Shahrokhi said. Partner firms now include Bison Trails and Figment Networks.
- "The rapid community growth and global participation is validation for what the lightweight blockchain and ZKP featureset supplied by Coda brings to the table," said O(1) Labs CEO Evan Shapiro.
- The team expects its mainnet to launch in Q4.
