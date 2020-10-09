Cathie Wood bet early on Bitcoin and Tesla, and her ARK Innovation Fund is up 75% in 2020.
Forbes called her “the newest superstar investor,” and it’s not hard to see why.
Cathie Wood is radically disrupting the way money is allocated. Fighting the rise of passive – what she calls the “greatest misallocation of resources in history” – Wood’s funds are actively managed exchange-traded funds that give investors exposure to public companies in key areas of innovation.
In this conversation, NLW and Wood discuss:
- Why she had conviction in Tesla before the market caught up
- Why her fund offered the first bitcoin investment opportunities to Wall Street
- Why it doesn’t hire traditional Wall Street analysts
- Why it gives away all research for free
- Why it shares the trades made in a completely open-source way
- ARK’s recent Bitcoin Investment Thesis white paper
- What the prospects are for innovation in 2021
Find our guest online:
Twitter: @CathieDWood
Web: ark-invest.com
