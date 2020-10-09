Cathie Wood bet early on Bitcoin and Tesla, and her ARK Innovation Fund is up 75% in 2020.

Forbes called her “the newest superstar investor,” and it’s not hard to see why.

Cathie Wood is radically disrupting the way money is allocated. Fighting the rise of passive – what she calls the “greatest misallocation of resources in history” – Wood’s funds are actively managed exchange-traded funds that give investors exposure to public companies in key areas of innovation.

In this conversation, NLW and Wood discuss:

Why she had conviction in Tesla before the market caught up

Why her fund offered the first bitcoin investment opportunities to Wall Street

Why it doesn’t hire traditional Wall Street analysts

Why it gives away all research for free

Why it shares the trades made in a completely open-source way

ARK’s recent Bitcoin Investment Thesis white paper

What the prospects are for innovation in 2021