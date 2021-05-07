Toronto-based Bitcoin miner Bitfarms will soon be coming to the Nasdaq exchange.

Nasdaq has approved the company’s common stock listing under the ticker BITF on the Nasdaq Global Market, according to a press release. Nasdaq’s market has three tiers that each feature different levels of capital and financial requirements. The tier which requires bigger financials and larger cash flows is the Nasdaq Global Select, followed by Nasdaq Global Markets and Nasdaq Capital Market.

Bitfarms stock on the TSX Venture Exchange, formerly listed as BFARF, will adopt the new ticker.

Once Bitfarms shares are cleared for electronic settlement (the last step in the listing process), the shares will be live for trading.