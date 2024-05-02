Crypto for Advisors: Digital Asset Custody’s Future

The Gnosis Safe is the original multi-signature solution for Ethereum-based networks and comes with some handy tools for managing your treasury in a wallet where multiple people have to agree before a transaction can happen. On other chains, you have to find other solutions, like a dedicated wallet software that supports Shamir’s Secret Sharing. For under $500, one can set up a wallet with m of n signatures (eg 2 out of 3 or 8 out of 9 have to sign for a valid transaction), but the permissioning on these accounts is less robust without including the new account abstraction proposals, most notably ERC-4337. If you have one of the signatures, you can help sign away any privileges on the Safe account.