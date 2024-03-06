Revolut Launches Direct Crypto Purchase Into MetaMask Wallets in Bid to Simplify Web3
The digital bank continues to expand its crypto offerings with its new product “Revolut Ramp,” which aims to make it easier for customers to purchase cryptocurrencies.
Revolut has joined forces with self-custodial wallet MetaMask to offer Revolut Ramp, a feature that will let users top up their MetaMask wallets with their Revolut account.
The digital bank will enable users to make crypto purchases directly into MetaMask wallets in the U.K. and European Economic Area (EEA), an attempt to make adding crypto to self-custody wallets easier. Users can use their fiat currency balance in their Revolut account or pay with Visa or Mastercard cards, the press release said.
"This partnership is really about giving our users what they want – more control over their crypto, in a straightforward way, using platforms they already know and trust," said Lorenzo Santos, senior product manager at Consensys (the developer behind MetaMask).
"It also plays a crucial role in fostering broader crypto adoption, opening up the world of crypto to more people," said Santos.
Revolut said in February that it is set to introduce a cryptocurrency targeting "advanced traders," according to a customer email seen by CoinDesk. Revolut currently offers basic crypto services to many of its 40 million customers.
The company suspended crypto services for business customers in the U.K. in December, citing the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) new regulations covering crypto promotions.
