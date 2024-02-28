Bitcoin Miner Marathon's Sales Beat Fails to Impress Wall Street

The company also reiterated its outlook to bring mining power to about 35 to 37 exahash per second (EH/s) in 2024 and 50 EH/s by the end of 2025. "With orders for 22 exahash of miners already placed and options to add an additional 23 exahash to these orders, we believe there may be opportunities to accelerate our growth targets," the company said in the statement.