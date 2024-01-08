North Korean Hacking Group Lazarus Withdraws $1.2M of Bitcoin From Coin Mixer
Lazarus Group, said to have been behind some $3 billion worth of cryptocurrency hacks and exploits over the past three years, appears to be moving around some of its hoard. The group holds $79 million in wallets tagged by the blockchain analysis firm Arkham.
North Korean hackers Lazarus Group have moved $1.2 million worth of their ill-gotten gains from a coin mixer to a holding wallet, marking their largest transaction in over a month.
Generally speaking, a coin mixer, sometimes referred to as a tumbler, is a blockchain-based protocol that can be used to obscure the ownership of cryptocurrencies by mixing them with coins from other users before redistributing them – so no one can tell who got what. Typically, the transparency of blockchains makes it a straightforward exercise to track the crypto's provenance and transfers.
Lazarus Group is said to have been behind $3 billion worth of cryptocurrency hacks and exploits over the past three years, according to a report by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
The U.S. Treasury Department has tied Lazarus Group to a $600 million theft of cryptocurrency from the Axie Infinity-linked Ronin bridge.
The Lazarus Group wallet now holds $79 million in wallets tagged by Arkham, including $73 million worth of bitcoin and $3.4 million worth of ether (ETH).
Metamask developer Taylor Monahan said the recent Orbit attack, which resulted in the loss of $81 million, followed patterns similar to previous attacks committed by Lazarus Group.
