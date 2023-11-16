Bitcoin Is Coming to Sushi as DeFi Platform Expands to ZetaChain
The move allows users to access the liquidity of bitcoin on decentralized finance (DeFi) without going through intermediaries like wrappers.
Decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Sushi said it is expanding to layer-1 blockchain ZetaChain to add native bitcoin (BTC) support.
The addition of ZetaChain, which raised $27 million earlier this year, introduces the first native bitcoin trading in DeFi, enabling users to swap the largest cryptocurrency across 30 networks without wrapping, Sushi said in a release. Wrapping a coin allows it to be used on a different blockchain than the one it was originally issued on.
"We're aiming to empower bitcoin holders to engage with key DeFi primitives, such as trading, along with more sophisticated applications like lending and borrowing," Jonathan Covey, a core contributor to ZetaChain, said in an interview with CoinDesk. By allowing bitcoin to be used with Sushi, it goes beyond its traditional use case as just a store of value, he said.
"Bitcoin is the largest liquidity pool, and there's a lot of opportunity for developers to involve that in all sorts of Defi applications," Covey said.
Over the past month, bitcoin's price and trading volume have surged amid mounting anticipation that approval of a bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) is coming. The ZetaChain team says they have been working on this for years, and it's just a coincidence the release is happening at the same time.
Ankur Nandwani, founder of ZetaChain and co-founder of Basic Attention Token, explained that previous attempts like Colored Coins and Mastercoin laid the groundwork for their current innovations, and noted the growing community of developers working on bitcoin utility.
"We're at an inflection point where we're moving beyond merely recording bitcoin transactions as hashes on the blockchain, to developing applications that utilize actual bitcoin," he said.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.