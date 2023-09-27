Bitcoin
Bitcoin Miner Marathon Reportedly Mines Invalid BTC Block

The block was invalidated due to a "transaction ordering issue."

By Oliver Knight
AccessTimeIconSep 27, 2023 at 11:12 a.m. UTC
Antminer bitcoin mining rigs displayed at Consensus 2021 (Christie Harkin/CoinDesk)

Antminer bitcoin mining rigs displayed at Consensus 2021 (Christie Harkin/CoinDesk)

Bitcoin mining company Marathon Digital (MARA) has mined an invalid Bitcoin block at height 809478, according to several developers, miners and researchers.

Anonymous Bitcoin developer "0xB10C" wrote on X that MaraPool had a "transaction ordering issue," this was confirmed by CasaHODL co-founder Jameson Lopp.

The invalid Bitcoin block was rejected by other node operators. The block contained a transaction that was ordered incorrectly with a spending output transaction, thus the block was invalidated, according to BitMEX Research.

Marathon Digital did not immediately respond to CoinDesk's request for comment.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Oliver Knight
Oliver Knight

Oliver Knight is a CoinDesk reporter based between London and Lisbon. He does not own any crypto.

Follow @OKnightCrypto on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.