Bitcoin Miner Marathon Reportedly Mines Invalid BTC Block
The block was invalidated due to a "transaction ordering issue."
Bitcoin mining company Marathon Digital (MARA) has mined an invalid Bitcoin block at height 809478, according to several developers, miners and researchers.
Anonymous Bitcoin developer "0xB10C" wrote on X that MaraPool had a "transaction ordering issue," this was confirmed by CasaHODL co-founder Jameson Lopp.
The invalid Bitcoin block was rejected by other node operators. The block contained a transaction that was ordered incorrectly with a spending output transaction, thus the block was invalidated, according to BitMEX Research.
Marathon Digital did not immediately respond to CoinDesk's request for comment.
